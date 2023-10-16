An In-Depth Look at Cloudflare Inc’s (NET) Stock Performance

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a 0.58% increase in the past week, with a 2.07% gain in the past month, and a -12.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for NET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.32% for NET’s stock, with a 7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NET is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Cloudflare Inc (NET) is $68.84, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for NET is 288.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. On October 16, 2023, NET’s average trading volume was 3.67M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET)’s stock price has plunge by 4.74relation to previous closing price of 61.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that Toast operates a digital platform for restaurants and has seen a record number of new location additions. Braze offers a customer engagement platform for brands to better connect with their customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.96. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 41.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Ledbetter Carl, who sale 10,016 shares at the price of $66.54 back on Oct 11. After this action, Ledbetter Carl now owns 1,752,517 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $666,462 using the latest closing price.

Prince Matthew, the CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc, sale 52,384 shares at $61.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Prince Matthew is holding 0 shares at $3,210,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -36.16, with -8.84 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.