An In-Depth Look at Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) Stock Performance

In the past week, AZN stock has gone down by -0.13%, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly surge of 0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Astrazeneca plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for AZN’s stock, with a -3.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) is above average at 34.06x. The 36-month beta value for AZN is also noteworthy at 0.51.

The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of AZN on October 16, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 68.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Astrazeneca (AZN) concluded the recent trading session at $68.11, signifying a +0.15% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.44. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.