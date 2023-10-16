American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is above average at 17.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is $17.29, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for AEO is 181.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AEO on October 16, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

AEO) stock’s latest price update

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has increased by 5.32 compared to its previous closing price of 16.82. However, the company has seen a 6.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), LSI Industries (LYTS) and QuickLogic (QUIK) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

AEO’s Market Performance

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a 6.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.96% gain in the past month and a 37.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for AEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.05% for AEO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +21.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Rempell Michael R, who sale 2,967 shares at the price of $13.56 back on Apr 10. After this action, Rempell Michael R now owns 172,003 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $40,233 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 5,761 shares at $13.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $76,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.32, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.