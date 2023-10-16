Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 5.74, but the company has seen a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN”) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, November 10, 2023, before market open. AQN will hold an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) is $8.32, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for AQN is 688.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQN on October 16, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN’s stock has seen a -1.64% decrease for the week, with a -20.62% drop in the past month and a -29.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for AQN stock, with a simple moving average of -26.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at -17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75. Equity return is now at value -4.68, with -1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.