Agape ATP Corp (ATPC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATPC is 55.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATPC on October 16, 2023 was 211.70K shares.

ATPC) stock’s latest price update

Agape ATP Corp (NASDAQ: ATPC)’s stock price has soared by 45.45 in relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -91.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATPC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 53.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.15% for ATPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -78.03% for ATPC’s stock, with a -77.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATPC Trading at -77.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.35%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATPC fell by -12.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Agape ATP Corp saw -60.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.59 for the present operating margin

+60.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agape ATP Corp stands at -90.86. The total capital return value is set at -58.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.32. Equity return is now at value -108.48, with -65.74 for asset returns.

Based on Agape ATP Corp (ATPC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 347.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 253.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agape ATP Corp (ATPC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.