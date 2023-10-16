Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) Stock Experiences 17.24% Monthly Change

The stock of Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) has gone down by -8.32% for the week, with a 17.24% rise in the past month and a -19.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.56% for AFIB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.86% for AFIB’s stock, with a -34.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFIB is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFIB is $1.50, which is $1.6 above the current price. The public float for AFIB is 18.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFIB on October 16, 2023 was 107.13K shares.

AFIB) stock’s latest price update

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB)’s stock price has decreased by -11.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a -8.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 AM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR David Roman – CEO Takeo Mukai – CFO Conference Call Participants Marie Thibault – BTIG John Young – Canaccord Genuity Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acutus Medical Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

AFIB Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.79%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6808. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc saw -46.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-558.30 for the present operating margin

-95.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc stands at -242.11. The total capital return value is set at -68.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.98. Equity return is now at value -66.41, with -33.51 for asset returns.

Based on Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB), the company’s capital structure generated 51.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.12. Total debt to assets is 29.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -8.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.