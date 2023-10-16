Abcam ADR (ABCM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1387.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABCM is 0.90.

ABCM currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ABCM on October 16, 2023 was 5.18M shares.

ABCM) stock’s latest price update

Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.18 in relation to its previous close of 22.65. However, the company has experienced a -0.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Instruments sector might want to consider either Globus Medical (GMED) or Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

ABCM’s Market Performance

Abcam ADR (ABCM) has seen a -0.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.57% decline in the past month and a -5.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.63% for ABCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for ABCM stock, with a simple moving average of 21.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCM Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Abcam ADR saw 45.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Equity return is now at value 0.44, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abcam ADR (ABCM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.