Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 27.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that BFST, AMRK, GPI, ETD and ZWS have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 14, 2023.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 99.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) by analysts is $31.29, which is $9.39 above the current market price. The public float for ZWS is 141.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ZWS was 1.01M shares.

ZWS’s Market Performance

ZWS’s stock has seen a -0.44% decrease for the week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month and a -0.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.28% for ZWS’s stock, with a 9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZWS Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp saw 27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Wehr Craig, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wehr Craig now owns 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, valued at $33,411 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, sale 970 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 119,778 shares at $22,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp stands at +4.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 5.14, with 2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.