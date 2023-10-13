Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Yunji Inc ADR (NASDAQ: YJ)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.28 in comparison to its previous close of 0.75, however, the company has experienced a 18.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) by analysts is $220.85, which is $33.12 above the current market price. The public float for YJ is 10.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of YJ was 65.21K shares.

YJ’s Market Performance

YJ’s stock has seen a 18.63% increase for the week, with a 36.34% rise in the past month and a -43.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.90% for Yunji Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.55% for YJ’s stock, with a -72.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ rose by +18.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7305. In addition, Yunji Inc ADR saw -90.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc ADR stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.60. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.43 for asset returns.

Based on Yunji Inc ADR (YJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10. Total debt to assets is 0.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yunji Inc ADR (YJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.