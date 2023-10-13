Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YEXT is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YEXT is $10.83, which is $5.61 above the current price. The public float for YEXT is 101.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on October 13, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 6.26. However, the company has seen a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Yext’s stock price has dropped ~70% in the past 24 months due to rout out from tech, revenue growth issues, high customer churn, and product quality problems. The company faces challenges with stagnant revenue growth, poor customer satisfaction, and questionable AI innovation. While Yext has a stable balance sheet and cheap valuation, investing in the company requires faith in the company’s ability to turn things around.

YEXT’s Market Performance

Yext Inc (YEXT) has experienced a -1.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month, and a -41.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for YEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for YEXT’s stock, with a -28.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YEXT Trading at -19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Yext Inc saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Shin Ho, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 22. After this action, Shin Ho now owns 112,477 shares of Yext Inc, valued at $93,012 using the latest closing price.

Shin Ho, the General Counsel of Yext Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $10.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Shin Ho is holding 114,224 shares at $61,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.17 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc stands at -16.45. The total capital return value is set at -21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.80. Equity return is now at value -17.24, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 22.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yext Inc (YEXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.