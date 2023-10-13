Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has plunged by -4.24 when compared to previous closing price of 1.65, but the company has seen a -6.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-27 that Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) told investors that it and its Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. subsidiary have entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of Xeris’ outstanding 5% convertible senior notes which mature in 2025.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is $4.90, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for XERS is 129.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on October 13, 2023 was 931.82K shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS’s stock has seen a -6.51% decrease for the week, with a -24.04% drop in the past month and a -37.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.28% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at -24.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7970. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.38 back on Aug 09. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 2,288,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $23,794 using the latest closing price.

Edick Paul R, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Edick Paul R is holding 1,528,064 shares at $29,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -163.13, with -22.07 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.