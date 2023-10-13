Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKSP is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Worksport Ltd (WKSP) is $5.50, which is $6.29 above the current market price. The public float for WKSP is 13.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On October 13, 2023, WKSP’s average trading volume was 132.09K shares.

WKSP) stock’s latest price update

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP)’s stock price has dropped by -10.00 in relation to previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP’s stock has fallen by -13.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.82% and a quarterly drop of -40.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.40% for Worksport Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.07% for WKSP’s stock, with a -20.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKSP Trading at -36.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares sank -36.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2035. In addition, Worksport Ltd saw 71.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2508.61 for the present operating margin

-15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd stands at -2599.86. The total capital return value is set at -42.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54. Equity return is now at value -40.56, with -34.62 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 59.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Worksport Ltd (WKSP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.