WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) is above average at 10.64x. The 36-month beta value for WT is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WT is $7.96, which is $1.04 above than the current price. The public float for WT is 128.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of WT on October 13, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.43relation to previous closing price of 7.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-06 that Coinbase Global Inc. NASDAQ: COIN pulled back after rocketing nearly 15% higher on August 29 on news that a potential launch of a long-awaited Bitcoin ETF may be getting closer.

WT’s Market Performance

WT’s stock has fallen by -3.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.25% and a quarterly drop of -2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for WisdomTree Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WT Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WT starting from Ziemba Peter M, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Ziemba Peter M now owns 988,082 shares of WisdomTree Inc., valued at $352,065 using the latest closing price.

Ziemba Peter M, the Chief Administrative Officer of WisdomTree Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ziemba Peter M is holding 1,038,082 shares at $345,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +14.92. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on WisdomTree Inc. (WT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.41. Total debt to assets is 31.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.