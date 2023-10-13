What Recent Market Trends Mean for Azenta Inc’s (AZTA) Stock

In the past week, AZTA stock has gone up by 2.06%, with a monthly decline of -0.59% and a quarterly surge of 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Azenta Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZTA is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Azenta Inc (AZTA) is $58.50, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for AZTA is 58.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. On October 13, 2023, AZTA’s average trading volume was 882.58K shares.

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 51.46. However, the company has experienced a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-12 that Having activist investors at a company can lead to big changes. Azenta is dealing with an activist’s call for better performance as it puts a giant cash hoard to work.

AZTA Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.64. In addition, Azenta Inc saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from Gray David C, who sale 10,877 shares at the price of $56.03 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gray David C now owns 77,042 shares of Azenta Inc, valued at $609,438 using the latest closing price.

Gray David C, the Chief Strategy & New Business of Azenta Inc, sale 4,311 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gray David C is holding 87,919 shares at $246,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value -0.68, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Azenta Inc (AZTA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.