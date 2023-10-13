What Recent Market Trends Mean for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ALNY) Stock

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has gone down by -7.51% for the week, with a -21.90% drop in the past month and a -18.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.74% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.82% for ALNY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.26% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for ALNY is also noteworthy at 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALNY is $230.97, which is $80.12 above than the current price. The public float for ALNY is 124.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume of ALNY on October 13, 2023 was 610.79K shares.

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) has decreased by -1.51 when compared to last closing price of 167.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Despite a positive panel recommendation, the FDA rejected the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. application to market Onpattro for ATTR-CM, citing a lack of meaningful evidence of clinical efficacy. Amvuttra has always been the bigger opportunity in ATTR-CM, and now investors await the pivotal HELIOS-B clinical data in early 2024. Despite a good track record of drug development, ATTR-CM has been a tough target for Alnylam, and past failures (revusiran and Onpattro) are likely to drive elevated skepticism for HELIOS-B.

ALNY Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.12. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -30.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value -1500.66, with -31.59 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.