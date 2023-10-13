Weibo Corp ADR (WB): A Technical Analysis

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weibo Corp ADR (WB) is $19.68, which is $7.14 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 144.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on October 13, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has decreased by -5.07 when compared to last closing price of 13.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that As you become more sophisticated in your investing journey, you’ll want to pay closer attention to unusual options activity stocks. To briefly explain, options represent a contract that gives the holder the right – but not the obligation – to buy or sell the underlying security (or asset) at the specified strike price on or before the listed expiration date.

WB’s Market Performance

Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.41% gain in the past month and a -11.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for WB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.00% for WB’s stock, with a -20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WB Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 9.34, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corp ADR (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.