Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBS is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBS is $49.92, which is $11.65 above the current price. The public float for WBS is 171.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on October 13, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 39.99, however, the company has experienced a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its third quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call: Earnings Release: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern) Conference Call: Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) Dial-in number: Toll Free: 888-330-2446; or International Callers: 1-240-789-2732 Passcode: 86.

WBS’s Market Performance

Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.93% decline in the past month and a -3.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.23% for WBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $56 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw -16.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp. stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.38, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.