Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 50.53. However, the company has seen a -1.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Does Warrior Met Coal (HCC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) is $51.40, which is -$3.15 below the current market price. The public float for HCC is 51.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCC on October 13, 2023 was 692.67K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

HCC stock saw an increase of -1.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.88% and a quarterly increase of 28.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for HCC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.83. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc saw 44.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Chopin Brian M, who sale 2,816 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chopin Brian M now owns 11,187 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc, valued at $126,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 31.33, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.