Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU) is above average at 11.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAFU is 1.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WAFU on October 13, 2023 was 23.79K shares.

WAFU) stock’s latest price update

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU)'s stock price has increased by 15.76 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a 10.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAFU’s Market Performance

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) has seen a 10.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.07% gain in the past month and a 11.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for WAFU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.80% for WAFU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.82 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.83. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.