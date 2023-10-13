W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): A Technical Analysis

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is $790.67, which is $43.54 above the current market price. The public float for GWW is 45.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWW on October 13, 2023 was 256.67K shares.

GWW) stock’s latest price update

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW)'s stock price has gone rise by 2.95 in comparison to its previous close of 714.29, however, the company has experienced a 4.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GWW’s Market Performance

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has seen a 4.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.36% gain in the past month and a -3.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for GWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.51% for GWW’s stock, with a 7.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GWW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $820 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWW Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWW rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $698.95. In addition, W.W. Grainger Inc. saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWW starting from Thomson Laurie R, who sale 54 shares at the price of $682.09 back on May 12. After this action, Thomson Laurie R now owns 1,677 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc., valued at $36,833 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Paige K, the Sr. VP of W.W. Grainger Inc., sale 2,127 shares at $691.92 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Robbins Paige K is holding 6,641 shares at $1,471,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for W.W. Grainger Inc. stands at +10.16. The total capital return value is set at 42.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.19. Equity return is now at value 68.77, with 23.42 for asset returns.

Based on W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), the company’s capital structure generated 110.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.58. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.