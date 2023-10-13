Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 30.98, however, the company has experienced a 6.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (NYSE: VIST) is 9.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIST is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) is $43.64, which is -$14.65 below the current market price. The public float for VIST is 91.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On October 13, 2023, VIST’s average trading volume was 707.62K shares.

VIST’s Market Performance

VIST stock saw an increase of 6.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.88% and a quarterly increase of 23.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.77% for VIST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIST stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VIST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIST in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIST Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIST rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR saw 97.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.76 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 38.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 39.68, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST), the company’s capital structure generated 68.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V ADR (VIST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.