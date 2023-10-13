Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.41 in comparison to its previous close of 19.57, however, the company has experienced a 3.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-22 that What does getting a speed camera ticket, having your car towed and being harassed by debt collectors all have in common? Yes, they are miserable experiences that you hate to encounter.

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRRM is 1.18.

The average price predicted by analysts for VRRM is $23.40, which is $3.75 above the current price. The public float for VRRM is 165.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on October 13, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

VRRM stock saw an increase of 3.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.49% and a quarterly increase of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for VRRM’s stock, with a 11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $26 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw 42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Conti Craig C, who sale 37,780 shares at the price of $19.14 back on Aug 17. After this action, Conti Craig C now owns 27,906 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $723,196 using the latest closing price.

Lalla Steve, the EVP Commercial Services of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 48,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Lalla Steve is holding 4,697 shares at $834,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corp stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 21.56, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.