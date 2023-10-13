Vericel Corp (VCEL) Stock Experiences -15.99% Monthly Change

In the past week, VCEL stock has gone down by -9.37%, with a monthly decline of -15.99% and a quarterly plunge of -20.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Vericel Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.34% for VCEL’s stock, with a -3.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for VCEL is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VCEL is $41.70, which is $10.15 above than the current price. The public float for VCEL is 45.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.41% of that float. The average trading volume of VCEL on October 13, 2023 was 357.37K shares.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.99 in comparison to its previous close of 33.53, however, the company has experienced a -9.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Nick Colangelo, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $39 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VCEL Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.78. In addition, Vericel Corp saw 17.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from ZERBE ROBERT L MD, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Jul 14. After this action, ZERBE ROBERT L MD now owns 33,395 shares of Vericel Corp, valued at $38,840 using the latest closing price.

ZERBE ROBERT L MD, the Director of Vericel Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that ZERBE ROBERT L MD is holding 34,395 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.38 for the present operating margin

+66.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corp stands at -10.17. The total capital return value is set at -7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.37. Equity return is now at value -7.05, with -4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corp (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 17.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Vericel Corp (VCEL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.