Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) by analysts is $66.14, which is $20.79 above the current market price. The public float for PCVX is 87.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of PCVX was 534.36K shares.

PCVX) stock’s latest price update

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 48.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

PCVX’s Market Performance

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has experienced a -7.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.42% drop in the past month, and a -8.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for PCVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.61% for PCVX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.47% for the last 200 days.

PCVX Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.87. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Eydelman Mikhail, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.40 back on Oct 02. After this action, Eydelman Mikhail now owns 20,487 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $1,007,989 using the latest closing price.

Wassil Jim, the Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $50.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Wassil Jim is holding 170,935 shares at $151,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -29.42, with -27.66 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.