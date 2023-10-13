Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UPC stock has gone up by 3.45%, with a monthly decline of -16.08% and a quarterly plunge of -45.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.18% for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for UPC’s stock, with a -65.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for UPC is 1.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPC on October 13, 2023 was 31.36K shares.

UPC) stock’s latest price update

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC)’s stock price has increased by 15.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Pulse2 reported 2021-08-02 that The stock price of Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: UPC) increased by over 7% during intraday trading. This is why it happened.

UPC Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.71%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPC rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1631. In addition, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC saw -86.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.53 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -13.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.58. Equity return is now at value -20.66, with -15.78 for asset returns.

Based on Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC), the company’s capital structure generated 8.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.