Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.70 in relation to its previous close of 1.84. However, the company has experienced a -10.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-03-28 that Unity’s (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) is $7.33, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UBX on October 13, 2023 was 68.58K shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX’s stock has seen a -10.64% decrease for the week, with a -33.86% drop in the past month and a -44.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for Unity Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.18% for UBX’s stock, with a -44.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBX Trading at -30.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares sank -31.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -10.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2060. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc saw -38.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,246 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 82,222 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc, valued at $3,078 using the latest closing price.

Ghosh Anirvan, the Chief Executive Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc, sale 581 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Ghosh Anirvan is holding 83,468 shares at $1,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -114.05, with -51.31 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.