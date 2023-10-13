United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 454.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its third quarter 2023 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Ted Grace, chief financial officer, on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call is available live by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. The call is also accessible by dialing 800-420-1271 (international: 785-424-1222). The replay number for the.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) is above average at 13.53x. The 36-month beta value for URI is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for URI is $501.65, which is $56.95 above than the current price. The public float for URI is 67.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume of URI on October 13, 2023 was 659.38K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Rentals Inc. (URI) has seen a 5.59% increase in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a -0.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for URI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.68% for URI’s stock, with a 6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $441.03. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw 25.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Asplund Dale A, who sale 14,157 shares at the price of $475.27 back on Aug 30. After this action, Asplund Dale A now owns 6,379 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $6,728,379 using the latest closing price.

Grace William E., the EVP, CFO of United Rentals Inc., sale 725 shares at $359.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Grace William E. is holding 6,520 shares at $260,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.98, with 9.87 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, United Rentals Inc. (URI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.