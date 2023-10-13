Unisys Corp. (UIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) has decreased by -4.55 when compared to last closing price of 3.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Unisys Corporation provides enterprise computing and cloud infrastructure services to mid-sized and large enterprises worldwide. Client decision delays continue to hinder Unisys’ efforts to return to revenue growth. The company’s financial position is strong; 2023’s expected revenue drop is less than 2022’s decline.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UIS is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UIS is 66.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UIS on October 13, 2023 was 571.85K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stock saw a decrease of -9.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for Unisys Corp. (UIS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for UIS’s stock, with a -27.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UIS Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Unisys Corp. saw -38.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from DESCH MATTHEW J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 09. After this action, DESCH MATTHEW J now owns 50,000 shares of Unisys Corp., valued at $193,250 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS LEE D, the Director of Unisys Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ROBERTS LEE D is holding 132,586 shares at $87,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unisys Corp. (UIS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.