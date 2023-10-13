Understanding the 2.59% Volatility Levels of Jackson Financial Inc’s (JXN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) has gone up by 7.11% for the week, with a 1.09% rise in the past month and a 19.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for JXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.99% for JXN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN) is above average at 8.80x. The 36-month beta value for JXN is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JXN is $39.20, which is -$0.44 below than the current price. The public float for JXN is 72.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on October 13, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

JXN) stock’s latest price update

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE: JXN)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 38.92. However, the company has seen a 7.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-28 that LANSING, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after market close Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com. Jackson will host a conference call and webcast Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET to review the results. The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at investors.j.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JXN Trading at 7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc saw 12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Cummings Don W, who sale 1,555 shares at the price of $38.12 back on Oct 11. After this action, Cummings Don W now owns 24,300 shares of Jackson Financial Inc, valued at $59,277 using the latest closing price.

Romine Scott, the President and CEO, JNLD of Jackson Financial Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $35.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Romine Scott is holding 78,217 shares at $175,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc stands at +39.15. The total capital return value is set at 79.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.02. Equity return is now at value 5.37, with 0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Jackson Financial Inc (JXN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.33. Total debt to assets is 1.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.