Understanding the 2.17% Volatility Levels of Equifax Inc.’s (EFX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a -8.19% drop in the past month, and a -23.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for EFX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.20% for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EFX is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for EFX is $222.54, which is $45.73 above the current price. The public float for EFX is 122.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFX on October 13, 2023 was 871.67K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has dropped by -2.96 compared to previous close of 186.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Investors interested in Financial Transaction Services stocks are likely familiar with Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and Equifax (EFX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.33. In addition, Equifax Inc. saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from Koehler Bryson R, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Koehler Bryson R now owns 18,310 shares of Equifax Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Begor Mark W, the CEO of Equifax Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $201.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Begor Mark W is holding 69,902 shares at $1,409,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 13.12, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.