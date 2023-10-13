Understanding the 1.91% Volatility Levels of Ulta Beauty Inc’s (ULTA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has gone down by -1.57% for the week, with a -7.60% drop in the past month and a -19.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for ULTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for ULTA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.59% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is above average at 15.36x. The 36-month beta value for ULTA is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ULTA is $528.25, which is $147.04 above than the current price. The public float for ULTA is 49.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.56% of that float. The average trading volume of ULTA on October 13, 2023 was 798.72K shares.

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 391.30. However, the company has seen a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $520 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULTA Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $397.68. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc saw -18.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from Halligan Catherine Ann, who sale 400 shares at the price of $450.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Halligan Catherine Ann now owns 2,165 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc, valued at $180,000 using the latest closing price.

MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, the Director of Ulta Beauty Inc, sale 393 shares at $421.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR is holding 2,397 shares at $165,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 66.08, with 24.77 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.