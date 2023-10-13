Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI)’s stock price has dropped by -4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 7.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Triumph Group (TGI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is above average at 5.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is $12.00, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 75.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGI on October 13, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI stock saw a decrease of 0.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for TGI’s stock, with a -31.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw -30.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Quigley Thomas A. III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Quigley Thomas A. III now owns 36,766 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $21,388 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 51,787 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.26 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.