Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC)’s stock price has plunge by -4.77relation to previous closing price of 8.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its third quarter 2023 results before markets open on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) is 11.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAC is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Transalta Corp. (TAC) is $11.53, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for TAC is 246.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On October 13, 2023, TAC’s average trading volume was 460.70K shares.

TAC’s Market Performance

The stock of Transalta Corp. (TAC) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a -10.09% drop in the past month, and a -15.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for TAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for TAC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.49% for the last 200 days.

TAC Trading at -11.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Transalta Corp. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transalta Corp. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Transalta Corp. (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Transalta Corp. (TAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.