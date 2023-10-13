Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 52.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) is $91.10, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on October 13, 2023 was 843.52K shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 83.14, however, the company has experienced a 1.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Tradeweb (TW) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has risen by 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.49% and a quarterly rise of 20.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for TW’s stock, with a 11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.06. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Peterson Justin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peterson Justin now owns 52,760 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $1,686,954 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Douglas, the General Counsel and Secretary of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 3,170 shares at $65.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Friedman Douglas is holding 32,656 shares at $207,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.76, with 5.36 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.