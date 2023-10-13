Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) is above average at 11.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) is $198.99, which is $17.74 above the current market price. The public float for TM is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TM on October 13, 2023 was 290.11K shares.

TM) stock’s latest price update

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM)’s stock price has soared by 2.01 in relation to previous closing price of 178.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-12 that The UAW went on strike at Ford’s largest and most profitable plant Wednesday night. An extended and more disruptive strike would impact production for the Big Three domestic automakers.

TM’s Market Performance

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) has experienced a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.29% drop in the past month, and a 14.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for TM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for TM’s stock, with a 19.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TM Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TM rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.20. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR saw 32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+16.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 10.69, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM), the company’s capital structure generated 103.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.