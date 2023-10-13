The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) Stock

The stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a 2.33% increase in the past week, with a -6.13% drop in the past month, and a -2.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for OCSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.26% for OCSL’s stock, with a -1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) by analysts is $21.56, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for OCSL is 73.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of OCSL was 543.83K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has decreased by -2.57 when compared to last closing price of 19.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Howard Marks discusses the importance of understanding market cycles and how they impact investment decisions. Oaktree Specialty Lending is an 11% dividend-yielding fund that emphasizes the significance of increasing credit spreads as an indicator of future profitability. OCSL saw yields well above the current 11% yield in the last GFC with an elevated share price to boot.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+80.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.16.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 104.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 49.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.