The -13.88% Decline of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc’s (IKT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, IKT stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly decline of -48.21% and a quarterly plunge of -67.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.63% for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.84% for IKT’s stock, with a -71.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) is $27.00, which is $26.08 above the current market price. The public float for IKT is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IKT on October 13, 2023 was 222.98K shares.

IKT) stock’s latest price update

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT)’s stock price has soared by 7.19 in relation to previous closing price of 0.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing protein kinase inhibitor therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson’s disease, Parkinson’s-related disorders and other diseases of the Abelson Tyrosine Kinases, today announced that Milton Werner, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will deliver two oral presentations at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders.

IKT Trading at -49.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.49%, as shares sank -45.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKT rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1886. In addition, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc saw -69.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14686.17 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc stands at -14625.85. The total capital return value is set at -60.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.53. Equity return is now at value -77.72, with -67.55 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -71.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (IKT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.