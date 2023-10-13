The -13.04% Simple Moving Average of Shake Shack Inc’s (SHAK) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has seen a -3.06% decrease in the past week, with a -10.88% drop in the past month, and a -30.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.69% for SHAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.04% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) is $75.89, which is $23.18 above the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SHAK on October 13, 2023 was 735.79K shares.

SHAK) stock’s latest price update

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.36 in comparison to its previous close of 57.67, however, the company has experienced a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release third quarter 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for internati.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at -17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.12. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw 31.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Flug Jeffrey, who sale 1,987 shares at the price of $69.86 back on Aug 21. After this action, Flug Jeffrey now owns 6,511 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $138,812 using the latest closing price.

Koff Zach, the Chief Operating Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Koff Zach is holding 38,682 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value -1.81, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.