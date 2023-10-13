Terex Corp. (TEX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TEX stock has gone up by 5.98%, with a monthly decline of -3.50% and a quarterly plunge of -10.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Terex Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for TEX’s stock, with a 4.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) is above average at 8.56x. The 36-month beta value for TEX is also noteworthy at 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEX is $67.50, which is $13.36 above than the current price. The public float for TEX is 65.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on October 13, 2023 was 804.71K shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 55.47. However, the company has experienced a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that The latest trading day saw Terex (TEX) settling at $52.34, representing a -1.91% change from its previous close.

TEX Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.26. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 29.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corp., sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corp. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 35.75, with 13.84 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corp. (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Terex Corp. (TEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.