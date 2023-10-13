Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB) has decreased by -4.20 when compared to last closing price of 44.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Tenable, a cybersecurity company, may not appear to be a value stock based on its valuation, but further analysis reveals its value. The company has consistently generated revenues and beaten EPS estimates, with a positive outlook from analysts. The company’s profitability and cash flow margins, as well as its data assets and product strength, contribute to its value in the cybersecurity industry.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) is $55.06, which is $13.06 above the current market price. The public float for TENB is 113.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on October 13, 2023 was 752.25K shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stock saw a decrease of -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.92% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for TENB stock, with a simple moving average of -1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TENB Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.90. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.64 back on Sep 20. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 270,651 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc, valued at $952,800 using the latest closing price.

Thurmond Mark C., the Chief Operating Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc, sale 921 shares at $42.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Thurmond Mark C. is holding 36,692 shares at $39,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -29.45, with -5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.