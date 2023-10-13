Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK)’s stock price has soared by 2.74 in relation to previous closing price of 40.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-02 that Oil tankers as a group sailed to a strong rally during the two years between November 2020 and November 2022. Stocks in the industry corrected throughout much of this year, but are close to breaking out of a shallow decline.

Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE: TNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNK is -0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNK is $58.43, which is $2.59 above the current price. The public float for TNK is 23.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNK on October 13, 2023 was 376.15K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK’s stock has seen a 8.11% increase for the week, with a 8.53% rise in the past month and a 10.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for Teekay Tankers Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for TNK’s stock, with a 8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.07. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd saw 38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 48.59, with 31.42 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.