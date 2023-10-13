Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SRCL stock has gone up by 0.09%, with a monthly decline of -8.11% and a quarterly plunge of -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Stericycle Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.30% for SRCL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRCL is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SRCL is $56.25, which is $13.87 above the current price. The public float for SRCL is 92.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRCL on October 13, 2023 was 521.83K shares.

SRCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) has decreased by -3.22 when compared to last closing price of 43.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Stericycle (SRCL) is progressing well with its key objectives, including improving the quality of revenues and driving operational efficiency.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRCL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SRCL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SRCL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRCL Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRCL rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.14. In addition, Stericycle Inc. saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRCL starting from Reuter Joseph Anthony, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $44.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Reuter Joseph Anthony now owns 24,209 shares of Stericycle Inc., valued at $308,619 using the latest closing price.

Gursahaney Naren K, the Director of Stericycle Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $47.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gursahaney Naren K is holding 6,000 shares at $287,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+33.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stericycle Inc. stands at +2.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value 0.89, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), the company’s capital structure generated 79.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 36.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.