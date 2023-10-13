Squarespace Inc (SQSP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SQSP is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SQSP is $35.85, which is $6.08 above the current price. The public float for SQSP is 51.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQSP on October 13, 2023 was 545.98K shares.

SQSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Squarespace Inc (NYSE: SQSP) has plunged by -2.59 when compared to previous closing price of 30.56, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

SQSP’s Market Performance

SQSP’s stock has risen by 2.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.16% and a quarterly drop of -7.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Squarespace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for SQSP’s stock, with a 4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $35 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQSP Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Squarespace Inc saw 34.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from Casalena Anthony, who sale 26,705 shares at the price of $28.74 back on Oct 05. After this action, Casalena Anthony now owns 4,229,586 shares of Squarespace Inc, valued at $767,502 using the latest closing price.

Casalena Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Squarespace Inc, sale 21,679 shares at $28.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Casalena Anthony is holding 4,256,291 shares at $619,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Squarespace Inc (SQSP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.