SP Plus Corp (SP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ: SP) is above average at 26.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SP Plus Corp (SP) is $53.00, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for SP is 18.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SP on October 13, 2023 was 174.02K shares.

SP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ: SP) has dropped by -0.23 compared to previous close of 51.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that SP Plus (SP) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

SP’s Market Performance

SP Plus Corp (SP) has experienced a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.75% rise in the past month, and a 28.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for SP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.67% for SP’s stock, with a 38.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SP stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SP in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $43 based on the research report published on August 06, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SP Trading at 29.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +39.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SP fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.45. In addition, SP Plus Corp saw 47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SP starting from Baumann G Marc, who sale 10,408 shares at the price of $34.36 back on Feb 27. After this action, Baumann G Marc now owns 175,471 shares of SP Plus Corp, valued at $357,628 using the latest closing price.

Baumann G Marc, the Chairman & CEO of SP Plus Corp, sale 2,000 shares at $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Baumann G Marc is holding 185,879 shares at $78,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.14 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for SP Plus Corp stands at +2.92. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.29. Equity return is now at value 16.28, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on SP Plus Corp (SP), the company’s capital structure generated 249.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.35. Total debt to assets is 50.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SP Plus Corp (SP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.