SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is $32.40, which is $8.82 above the current market price. The public float for SGH is 48.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGH on October 13, 2023 was 544.35K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SGH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SMART Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) has plunged by -2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 24.23, but the company has seen a -1.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Suzanne Schmidt – IR Mark Adams – CEO Ken Rizvi – CFO Jack Pacheco – COO Conference Call Participants Kevin Cassidy – Rosenblatt Securities Sidney Ho – Deutsche Bank Brian Chin – Stifel Tom O’Malley – Barclay Quinn Bolton – Needham Operator Welcome to the SMART Global Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Victoria and I’ll be your moderator today.

SGH’s Market Performance

SGH’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.80% and a quarterly drop of -13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for SMART Global Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for SGH stock, with a simple moving average of 13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SGH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on June 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SGH Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGH fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, SMART Global Holdings Inc saw 58.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGH starting from Pacheco Jack A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Sep 20. After this action, Pacheco Jack A now owns 202,375 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc, valued at $58,419 using the latest closing price.

Pacheco Jack A, the EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions of SMART Global Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $25.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Pacheco Jack A is holding 202,375 shares at $125,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value -7.52, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH), the company’s capital structure generated 181.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.