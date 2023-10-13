Skillz Inc (SKLZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 4.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The company’s management is changing tact, and investors are cheering the update.

, and the 36-month beta value for SKLZ is at 2.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKLZ is $11.50, which is $8.06 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 13.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SKLZ on October 13, 2023 was 411.94K shares.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

SKLZ stock saw a decrease of 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -65.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Skillz Inc (SKLZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.83% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -62.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -41.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares sank -35.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Skillz Inc saw -59.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 44,872 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 85,279 shares of Skillz Inc, valued at $450,066 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 597,832 shares at $762,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -74.33, with -42.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.