Should You Invest in Flowserve Corp. (FLS) Now?

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLS is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FLS is $45.64, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for FLS on October 13, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Flowserve Corp. (NYSE: FLS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 39.00. However, the company has seen a 2.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Investors interested in Manufacturing – General Industrial stocks are likely familiar with Flowserve (FLS) and Ingersoll Rand (IR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS’s stock has risen by 2.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.78% and a quarterly rise of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Flowserve Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.39% for FLS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLS Trading at -0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.90. In addition, Flowserve Corp. saw 26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.35 for the present operating margin

+27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corp. stands at +5.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corp. (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.46. Total debt to assets is 30.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flowserve Corp. (FLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.