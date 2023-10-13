SenesTech Inc (SNES) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SenesTech Inc (SNES) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for SNES is 2.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On October 13, 2023, the average trading volume of SNES was 79.50K shares.

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.41 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a -4.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023. Company Webcast The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company’s website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/snes/2056680.

SNES’s Market Performance

SNES’s stock has fallen by -4.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.48% and a quarterly drop of -62.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.72% for SenesTech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.21% for SNES’s stock, with a -76.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -36.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -25.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4150. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -88.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -210.32, with -159.26 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.