Scynexis Inc (SCYX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is above average at 2.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scynexis Inc (SCYX) is $9.90, which is $9.4 above the current market price. The public float for SCYX is 36.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCYX on October 13, 2023 was 400.71K shares.

SCYX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) has dropped by -7.41 compared to previous close of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that We downgrade Scynexis to a sell rating following the voluntary recall of antifungal pill, Brexafemme. Historical precedence suggests that manufacturing recalls can take months to resolve, and for a single-product biotech, we see further downside to the stock price. Concerns around the impact on clinical trials, partnership with GSK, and uncertainty surrounding hospital-based fungal infection trials remain a key focus/risk moving forward.

SCYX’s Market Performance

Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has experienced a -10.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.83% drop in the past month, and a -27.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.98% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.00% for SCYX’s stock, with a -19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at -31.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -41.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Scynexis Inc saw 28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scynexis Inc stands at -1233.73. The total capital return value is set at -120.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.12. Equity return is now at value 64.05, with 30.55 for asset returns.

Based on Scynexis Inc (SCYX), the company’s capital structure generated 1,681.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,494.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scynexis Inc (SCYX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.