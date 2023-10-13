RPM International Inc. (RPM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RPM is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RPM is $107.85, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for RPM is 127.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume for RPM on October 13, 2023 was 661.06K shares.

RPM) stock’s latest price update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.38 in relation to previous closing price of 99.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Five stocks to watch for their recent dividend hikes are: OZK, MCD, RPM, LMT, AOS.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.57% gain in the past month and a 6.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for RPM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.56% for RPM’s stock, with a 8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $118 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPM Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.79. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Laroche Michael J., who sale 2,593 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Aug 16. After this action, Laroche Michael J. now owns 12,286 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $268,714 using the latest closing price.

Ratajczak Matthew T, the VP-Global Tax and Treasurer of RPM International Inc., sale 6,137 shares at $103.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Ratajczak Matthew T is holding 29,451 shares at $633,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +6.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 23.77, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 141.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.59. Total debt to assets is 44.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPM International Inc. (RPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.